StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company PageGroup nudged up its annual profit guidance after it boosted its fourth-quarter net fee income by 49%.

Operating profit for the year through December was now expected to be 'marginally in excess' of previous guidance of in the region of £165 million.

Net fee income, or gross profit, for the full year had risen 44% to £879.1 million, including the 49% rise in the fourth quarter to £246.8 million.

'Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as Covid-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions remain in a number of the group's markets,' chief executive Steve Ingham said.

'However, we are maintaining our focus on driving progress towards our long-term strategic goals.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com