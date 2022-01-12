StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company PageGroup nudged up its annual profit guidance after it boosted its fourth-quarter net fee income by 49%.
Operating profit for the year through December was now expected to be 'marginally in excess' of previous guidance of in the region of £165 million.
Net fee income, or gross profit, for the full year had risen 44% to £879.1 million, including the 49% rise in the fourth quarter to £246.8 million.
'Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as Covid-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions remain in a number of the group's markets,' chief executive Steve Ingham said.
'However, we are maintaining our focus on driving progress towards our long-term strategic goals.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
