Premier Inn hotels owner Whitbread said it still expected its revenue per room rates in the UK to recovery to pre-Covid levels in 2022, having boosted third-quarter sales.

Sales in the three months through December, including from properties in the UK and Germany, rose 5.0% year-on-year, with higher accommodation sales offset by an 10% drop in food and beverage sales.

On a like-for-like basis, however, sales fell 1.3%.

'We maintain our expectation that Premier Inn UK like-for-like RevPAR run rates will recover to pre Covid-19 levels during 2022,' the company said.


