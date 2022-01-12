StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor Grafton said it expected annual adjusted operating profit within the top end of expectations following 'strong' performance.
Market expectations for adjusted operating profit were £270.4 million with a range of £266.7 million to £276.3 million.
Total revenue from continuing operations -- excluding the traditional merchanting business in Great Britain the divestment of which completed on 31 December 2021 -- increased by 25.7% to £2.11 billion in 2021 from £1.68 billion in 2020 and by 28.4% from £1.64 billion in 2019.
'The group's portfolio of high returning businesses performed strongly leading to a record outcome for the year,' the company said.
'2021 was also a year of significant strategic change for Grafton with the sale of the traditional merchanting business in Great Britain and the acquisition of IKH in Finland,' the company added.
'The overall outlook remains positive and we look to the future with confidence given the strength of our businesses, strong balance sheet and good pipeline of investment opportunities."'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.