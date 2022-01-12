StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a multi-year contract with 'one of the world's largest private banks and wealth managers'.

Ten said it planned to launch in the spring a digitally-enabled concierge service to a select group of the new client's private banking customers in the Americas.

It said the contract was expected to be 'medium' in size, with the potential to grow.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com