StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a multi-year contract with 'one of the world's largest private banks and wealth managers'.
Ten said it planned to launch in the spring a digitally-enabled concierge service to a select group of the new client's private banking customers in the Americas.
It said the contract was expected to be 'medium' in size, with the potential to grow.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.