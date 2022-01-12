StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm S4 Capital said it had agreed to acquire California-based data consultancy 4 Mile Analytics, for an undisclosed sum.
4 Mile Analytics generated revenues of about $6.5 million in 2021 and was targeting to double up this year, S4 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
