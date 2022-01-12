StockMarketWire.com - Geospatial productivity IQGeo said it expected to report annual results 'marginally' ahead of expectations following improved margins and a jump in customer growth.

Revenue for the year is expected to show an increase of approximately 48% to not less than £13.7 million, up from £9.2 million last year as the customer base grew to 324 from 262.

An earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, loss of not more than £1.0 million, narrower than the £2.5 million loss a year ago.

About 43% of total revenues were now recurring, up from 35% for the year to 31 December 2020.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com