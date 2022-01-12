StockMarketWire.com - Estate agents M Winkworth upgraded its annual earnings guidance after its sales jumped 13%.
Winkworth also said it would pay a fourth-quarter dividend of 2.7p per share, up from 1.8p year-on-year, plus a special dividend of 3.8p.
That would bring total dividend payments declared for the year to 17p, up from 6.68p in 2020.
Winkworth said its annual revenues had again exceeded management expectations and pre-tax profits were expected to be ahead of market forecasts at the time of its last trading update.
Compared to 2019, sales had risen by 42%.
The company said sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 'remained brisk', with continued interest in relocation post a heightened level of transactions triggered by a stamp duty holiday, which ended September.
'For the current year, with a good outlook for sales and an improved rental market in London, we look forward to the continued underlying growth of the business,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
