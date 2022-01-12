StockMarketWire.com - Gold explorer Panthera Resources said extensive gold mineralisation had been identified at its Kalaka project in Mali.
Highlights from the 94-hole campaign included intercepting 30 metres at 231 parts per billion of gold from surface.
