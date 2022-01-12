StockMarketWire.com - Beauty brand developer InnovaDerma reported a fall in first-half revenue following lower marketing spending, but the company said it was on track to return to profit this year.
Revenues fell to about £3.7 million versus last year's £4.1 million, primarily driven by 'ceasing loss-making sales promotions and reducing marketing investment in lower priority brands such as Nuthing,' the company said.
Still, the company remained optimistic that the transformation plan enacted this year, as well as underlying improved consumer consumption and retail momentum versus last year would enable the business to continue its improvement trajectory with a return to profitability this year.
While the omicron variant impact had a cooling effect on pre-Christmas trade in the UK, the company said it had begun to see the start of a 'bounce back.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.