StockMarketWire.com - Animal pharmaceutical group Eco Animal Health reported said sales of Aivlosin were subdued in the first-three quarters of the year, as volatile pork prices continued to drive uncertainty.
The pork price in China had increased from less than RMB12 per kilogram in early October 2021 to over RMB18/kg in early December 2021 before settling between RMB15/kg and RMB16/kg in early January 2022.
'Whilst the improvement in the pork price has resulted in improved trading conditions for pork producers, the commodity price continues to be volatile and producers remain cautious,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects to report full-year revenue in line with current market expectations as revenue generated elsewhere in the group continued in line with the prior year.
