StockMarketWire.com - Homeware manufacturer Portmeirion upgraded its annual profit and sales guidance following a strong Christmas trading period.

Pre-tax profit for the year through December was expected to be at least £7.0 million, an increase of 9% over current consensus market expectations and up from £1.4 million in 2020.

Sales would be at least £104 million or 10% above current consensus and 18% above 2020 sales of £87.9 million.

'We are pleased to report an excellent Christmas seasonal trading period, with very high demand for our consumer homeware brands around the world and strong sell-through across our key channels,' Portmeirion said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com