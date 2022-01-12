StockMarketWire.com - Tissue converter Accrol said it would undertake a full strategic review of its business after warning that annual performance would be hurt by supply-chain woes and rising energy costs.
The company said it had been confident of meeting its revised expectations for FY22 following measures to cut costs, but 'surcharges to parent reel prices, relating to exceptional energy price increases, [...] will significantly impact margins,' the company warned.
In FY22, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to come in at about £9.0 million, down from £15.6 million, with revenue forecast to rise 17% to about £160 million, up from £136.6 million.
'In light of the above and the short-term but inherent volatility of earnings experienced in the current year, the board has concluded that it is now appropriate for Accrol to conduct a full strategic review of its business,' the company said.
A further update would be provided with the group's H1 2022 results on 18th January 2022.
