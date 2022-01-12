StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said it had entered into a service agreement with Selexis SA to advance the company's CDX bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
Under the agreement, emogenyx Pharmaceuticals would leverage Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology platform, a 'suite of cell line development tools and technologies that significantly reduces the time, effort, and costs associated with developing high-performance mammalian cell lines,' the company said.
'The partnership is key to advancing our CDX programme into clinical trials and accelerating the timeline to deliver this innovative therapy to patients in need of a more benign and effective treatment for AML (acute myeloid leukemia),' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
