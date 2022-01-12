StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper reported positive assay results from additional drilling at the Red Star silver and lead deposit adjacent to the Empire Mine in Idaho.
Highlights included intersecting 27.4 metres of 0.69% copper, 0.8 grammes per tonne of gold and 14.9 grams per tonne of silver starting at a depth of 38.1 metres.
'I am delighted with the latest drill results from the Red Star program,' chief executive Ryan McDermott said.
'All seven drill holes encountered mineralization consistent with, if not exceeding, the grades in the maiden Red Star resource, further demonstrating the widespread polymetallic mineralization at Empire, and the continuity of a northerly trending system.'
