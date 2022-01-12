StockMarketWire.com - Online Travel Agent Hostelworld reported a 'consistent' recovery in bookings versus 2019 levels, though the last six weeks of the year were dented by impact of the omicron variant.
Average net booking values exceeded FY 2019 levels by October 2021 on a cumulative basis due to 'favourable geographic mix and longer length of stay bookings,' the company said.
This was, however, partially offset by underlying bed price deflation, higher cancellation rates and a reduction in blended commission rates, driven by the removal of Elevate in 2020, it added.
The company also announced the launch of Roamies in December 2021. a new hostel focused adventure tour product developed with GAdventures, a small group adventure tour provider.
'This new collaboration launched with a collection of 38 tours across 50 hostels in 15 countries, with departure dates starting in May 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
