StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said chief financial officer John Williams was standing down.
Williams would be replaced by Michael Cress, who was currently finance director of My 1st Years.
He would remain in the role to support an orderly transition until Cress joined the company later in the Spring.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.