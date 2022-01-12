StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway reiterated its outlook on annual performance after reporting a rise in orders in the fourth quarter of the year.

The company processed 274 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 14% increase compared with the same period of 2020.

Orders for the full year grew by 33% to 1.1 billion, compared with 2020.

Gross transaction value was up 31% to €28.2 billion for the full year of 2021 and up 17% in Q4 compared with the same period of 2020.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated guidance for gross transaction value, or GTV, to grow by mid-teens percentage points year-on-year in 2022; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin to improve to the range of minus 0.6% to minus 0.8% of GTV.


