Interim Result

18/01/2022 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

18/01/2022 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

19/01/2022 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)

19/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

19/01/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

20/01/2022 Time Finance PLC (TIME)

20/01/2022 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

20/01/2022 Ilika PLC (IKA)

21/01/2022 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

26/01/2022 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

26/01/2022 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

26/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

26/01/2022 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

27/01/2022 Diageo PLC (DGE)

27/01/2022 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

27/01/2022 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

27/01/2022 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

27/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)



Final Result

18/01/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

18/01/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)

18/01/2022 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)

19/01/2022 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)

20/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

20/01/2022 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

24/01/2022 Velocity Composites PLC (VEL)

25/01/2022 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)

25/01/2022 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)

27/01/2022 Idox PLC (IDOX)

31/01/2022 Porvair PLC (PRV)



AGM / EGM

14/01/2022 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)

17/01/2022 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)

17/01/2022 Orcadian Energy PLC (ORCA)

17/01/2022 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)

17/01/2022 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)

17/01/2022 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)

17/01/2022 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)

18/01/2022 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)

18/01/2022 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

18/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

18/01/2022 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)

18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

18/01/2022 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)

18/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)

19/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)

19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

19/01/2022 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

19/01/2022 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)

19/01/2022 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

19/01/2022 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

20/01/2022 Ixico PLC (IXI)

20/01/2022 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)

20/01/2022 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

20/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

20/01/2022 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

20/01/2022 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

21/01/2022 Character Group PLC (CCT)

21/01/2022 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)

24/01/2022 Vela Technologies PLC (VELA)

24/01/2022 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)

24/01/2022 Pantheon Resources PLC (PANR)

25/01/2022 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)

25/01/2022 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)

25/01/2022 Marston's PLC (MARS)

25/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

26/01/2022 JPMorgan Elect PLC (JPE)

26/01/2022 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

26/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

26/01/2022 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

27/01/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

27/01/2022 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)

27/01/2022 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)

27/01/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)

27/01/2022 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)

27/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

27/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

27/01/2022 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)

27/01/2022 Ironveld PLC (IRON)

27/01/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

28/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)

28/01/2022 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)

28/01/2022 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

28/01/2022 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)

28/01/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

28/01/2022 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

31/01/2022 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)

31/01/2022 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)

31/01/2022 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)

01/02/2022 Schroder Asiapacific Fund PLC (SDP)

02/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

02/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

02/02/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)



Trading Statement

17/01/2022 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

17/01/2022 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)

18/01/2022 888 Holdings PLC (888)

18/01/2022 Energean PLC (ENOG)

18/01/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

18/01/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

18/01/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

18/01/2022 (NCY)

18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

18/01/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)

18/01/2022 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

19/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

19/01/2022 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

19/01/2022 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)

19/01/2022 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

19/01/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

19/01/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

19/01/2022 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)

19/01/2022 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

19/01/2022 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

19/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

19/01/2022 Centamin PLC (CEY)

19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

20/01/2022 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

20/01/2022 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

20/01/2022 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

20/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

20/01/2022 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)

20/01/2022 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

20/01/2022 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

20/01/2022 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

20/01/2022 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

20/01/2022 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

21/01/2022 Record PLC (REC)

21/01/2022 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

26/01/2022 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

26/01/2022 Quilter PLC (QLT)

26/01/2022 Forterra PLC (FORT)

27/01/2022 Saga PLC (SAGA)

27/01/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

27/01/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

27/01/2022 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

27/01/2022 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

27/01/2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

27/01/2022 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

27/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

27/01/2022 (NCY)

27/01/2022 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)

27/01/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

28/01/2022 Yougov PLC (YOU)

28/01/2022 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)



Ex-Dividend

14/01/2022 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

14/01/2022 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

14/01/2022 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

14/01/2022 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

14/01/2022 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

14/01/2022 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

14/01/2022 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)

14/01/2022 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

14/01/2022 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

14/01/2022 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

14/01/2022 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

14/01/2022 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

14/01/2022 Devro PLC (DVO)

14/01/2022 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

14/01/2022 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

14/01/2022 Evraz PLC (EVR)

14/01/2022 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)



