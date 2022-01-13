StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses IP Group said it expected to profit to more than double from last year following a rise in net asset value per share.
For the 12 months to 31 December 2021, profit was anticipated to be above £425 million, up from £185 million last year, while net asset value per share was expected to be above 165 pence, reflecting a return of at least 31%.
'In financial terms, 2021 was another highly successful year with a large number of significant transactions including the flotation of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc on the London Stock Exchange and the sales of Inivata Ltd and WaveOptics Ltd.,' the company said.
'IP Group expects to announce its 2021 results in mid-March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
