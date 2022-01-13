StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Mitchells & Butlers reported a fall in first-quarter sales as emergence of the Omicron variant in December weighed on performance.
For the 15 weeks ended 8 January 2022, like-for-like sales were down 1.5%.
Over the seven weeks since company's last update like-for-like sales had been down 6.0%, with 'the adverse impact of Omicron being particularly felt in the most recent four weeks, over the important festive season, during which like-for-like sales have been down 10.2%,' the company said. "
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
