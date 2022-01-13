StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Persimmon reported a rise in annual revenue following increased home sales at higher prices.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue rose to £3.61 billion from £3.33 billion in the year as new housing revenues increased 10% to £3.45 billion
New home completions were 7% higher at 14,551 at an average selling price of about £237,050, up 2.8% over last year.
Looking ahead, the total forward sales stood at £1.62 billion, up from £1.36 billion in 2019.
'The Group's strong pipeline of outlets adds to the group's robust platform with c. 75 new outlets forecast to open in the first half of 2022, assuming the planning system proves supportive,' the company said.
