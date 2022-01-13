StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva said that Jason Windsor would resigned as chief financial officer on July 2022, to take up the position of CFO at Persimmon.
Over the next six months Windsor would 'remain focused on the delivery of the company's full year results, due on the 2nd of March 2022, and on ensuring the effective transition of his responsibilities,' the company said.
'The search for a new CFO is underway, and a further update will be issued when appropriate,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
