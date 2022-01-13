StockMarketWire.com - Provident Financial said fourth-quarter performance continued to track ahead of its guidance, driven by 'favourable' macroeconomic conditions and demand for credit from customers.
Customer credit card spend for the fourth quarter was in-line with pre-pandemic levels, although spend levels have been 'impacted by the spread of Omicron through December and early January, in-line with the wider market,' the company said.
The company said it anticipates publishing its fiscal 2021 results in early April, with the previously announced Capital Markets Day to follow during H1'22.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
