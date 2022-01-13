StockMarketWire.com - Food business Hilton Food said full-year performance was in line with its expectations.
'We are pleased to report the Group has performed in line with the goard's expectations, with year-on-year sales growth driven predominantly by organic expansion' the company said.
The company said that it had now received Dutch competition authority clearance for acquiring Foppen, and was currently working to obtain works council approval.
The company also said it had entered into joint venture agreement with Agito -- a provider of automation and software controls which supported the group in the establishment of its automated facilities in Australia and New Zealand -- acquiring a 50% stake in the latter.
'The joint venture will enhance Hilton's automation and technology solutions offering to retailers and logistic providers - an area of focus as they seek to improve supply chain management and increase efficiency, transparency and control,' the company said.
'The joint venture will also accelerate Agito's global expansion plans,' it added.
The company will publish its preliminary results on 6th April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.