StockMarketWire.com - Energy technology and services provider Tekmar said it had won a 'significant' new contract to provide pipeline support and protection materials for a major subsea construction project in the Middle East.
The contract award was for a value in excess of $10 million and was anticipated to be delivered in the group's current financial year ending 30 September 2022. the company said.
'This major contract award represents a significant milestone in expanding our geographical presence, a key driver of our growth strategy...,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
