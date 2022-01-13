StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning services group React said it had won a five-year contract with The ExtraCare Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit developer and operator of housing for the over 55s and an existing customer of the business.

Under the agreement, the company would provide a range of facility management services across multiple sites, including contract cleaning, grounds maintenance, window cleaning and pest control.

The new 5-year contract would start at the beginning of April 2022 and was worth a minimum of £1.0 million per year.

'The minimum value of the new contract is more than three times greater than the previous contract and covers a larger number of facilities,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com