StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning services group React said it had won a five-year contract with The ExtraCare Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit developer and operator of housing for the over 55s and an existing customer of the business.
Under the agreement, the company would provide a range of facility management services across multiple sites, including contract cleaning, grounds maintenance, window cleaning and pest control.
The new 5-year contract would start at the beginning of April 2022 and was worth a minimum of £1.0 million per year.
'The minimum value of the new contract is more than three times greater than the previous contract and covers a larger number of facilities,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.