StockMarketWire.com - Motoring and cycling products and services group Halfords reported that sales grew 10% in third quarter of the year, from the prior two-year period, driven by growth in its autocentres business.
For the 13 weeks to 31 December 2021, like-for-like revenue rose 10.4%, with autocentres up 33.1% and total retail up 5.6%.
The jump in autocentres performance was driven by 'a strong Q3 MOT peak, and our ongoing investment in digital platforms and building brand awareness,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company continued to target a full-year underlying pre-tax profit in a range of £80 million to £90 million.
'The Omicron impact seen in December shows that the challenges associated with COVID-19 are still present. Our guidance assumes that the impacts of Omicron continue to diminish, and that we do not experience further variants of similar severity,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
