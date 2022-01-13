StockMarketWire.com - Inkjet printing technology group Xaar said it expected to report an adjusted profit for the second half of the year, with annual revenue for the full-year expected to come in higher.
Revenue for the year ended December 2021 was expected to be approximately £59 million, representing an increase of 23% relative to 2020.
'Strong revenue growth and cost management actions mean the board expects to report an adjusted profit for the second half of the year,' the company said.
'We ended the year well with an improved second half performance which shows the positive momentum we have in the business,' it aded.
'Strong order intake over the last few months gives us confidence of maintaining this momentum into 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.