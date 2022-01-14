StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said it had generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of the year as revenue in December was boosted by 'strong' performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office.
Box office and concession revenue was 88% of pre-pandemic levels in December.
As a result of this improvement in revenue and the cost measures implemented, the group generated positive cash flow in Q4 2021, the company said.
Cineworld said it would announce its full year results on Thursday 17 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
