Homebuilder Bellway said it had appointed John Tutte as non-executive chairman designate starting 1st March 2022.

Tutte would succeed Paul Hampden Smith, who was retiring on 1st April 2022.

Tutte 'brings extensive leadership skills and over 40 years of housebuilding experience, principally through various senior roles at Redrow, including Group Chief Executive, Executive Chairman and then Non-executive Chairman, prior to him retiring from the board in 2021,' the company said.


