Experian upgraded its outlook on revenue after reporting third-quarter performance at the upper end of expectations.

'We now expect organic revenue growth for the full year to be in the range of 12-13%, with total revenue growth now expected in the range of 16-17%, at constant exchange rates,' the company said.

For the three months ended 31 December 2021, revenue rose 15%, led by growth in North America, Latin America and UK and Ireland, up 16%, 21% and 8% respectively. Growth in EMEA/Asia Pacific was up 6%.




