StockMarketWire.com - Electrical goods retailer Currys trimmed its profit outlook following a a challenging Christmas period as uneven customer demand for technology products and supply disruptions held back growth.
Adjusted pre annual pre-tax profit guidance was cut to £155 million from a prior estimate of £160 million.
For the 10 weeks to January 8, revenue fell 5% year on year, but increased 4% from the same period in 2019.
The overall 'UK tech market was down 10% compared to last year's Peak period,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
