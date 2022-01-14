StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened flat Friday, as data showed the UK economy grew stronger than expected in November, recovering to pre-pandemic growth levels.
At 08:46, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 12 points, or 0.16%, at 7,539.47.
UK GDP grew by 0.9% in November, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.
Cinema group Cineworld was 3.6% to 40.16 pence after announcing it had generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of the year as revenue in December was boosted by 'strong' performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office.
Electrical goods retailer Currys was down 4.1% to 107.80 pence after trimming its profit outlook following a a challenging Christmas period as uneven customer demand for technology products and supply disruptions held back growth.
Adjusted pre annual pre-tax profit guidance was cut to £155 million from a prior estimate of £160 million.
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda was flat at £14.16 after announcing it had appointed Doug Lafferty as chief financial officer.
Information services company Experian was down 1.7% at £30.99 even as it upgraded its outlook on revenue after reporting third-quarter performance at the upper end of expectations.
'We now expect organic revenue growth for the full year to be in the range of 12-13%, with total revenue growth now expected in the range of 16-17%, at constant exchange rates,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
