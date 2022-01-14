StockMarketWire.com - Fashion brand Quiz reported that revenue grew by a fifth in December, led by strong growth in its UK stores and concession portfolio.
For the trading for the period between 1 December 2021 to 31 December 2021, sales increased by 20% to £8.8 million compared to December 2020, in line with the board's expectations.
'The performance during the Period was driven by a 64% increase in revenues generated across QUIZ's UK store and concession portfolio to £5.2m,' the company said.
'The group's UK stores and concessions were closed for part of the comparable prior year period,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was confident that growing customer demand would support continued 'profitable revenue growth and deliver a full year to 31 March 2022 performance in line with Board expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
