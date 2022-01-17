StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Unilever said it was overhauling its strategy to concentrate more on health, beauty, and hygiene products in the wake of its rejected £50 billion bid for Glaxosmithkline's consumer health arm.
Unilever said an internal review had concluded that its future strategic direction 'lies in materially' expanding its presence in health, beauty and hygiene.
'These categories offer higher rates of sustainable market growth, with significant opportunities to drive growth through investment and innovation, and by leveraging Unilever's strong presence in emerging markets,' the company said.
Unilever, which maintained that its move on GSK would make for 'an attractive and synergistic combination' also suggested that asset sales may be on the cards.
'The board also concluded that major acquisitions should be accompanied by the accelerated divestment of intrinsically lower growth brands and businesses,' it said.
'This would provide funding and enable separation dis-synergies to be offset by acquisition synergies.'
The company added that later this month it would announce a major initiative to enhance its performance.
'After a comprehensive review of our organisation structure, we intend to move away from our existing matrix to an operating model that will drive greater agility, improve category focus, and strengthen accountability,' Unilever said.
GSK last week revealed that it had received three proposals from Unilever that 'fundamentally failed' to reflect the value of the consumer health division, which it owns in a joint venture with Pfizer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
