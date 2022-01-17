StockMarketWire.com - Defence technology company QinetiQ said it had appointed Shawn Purvis as the head of its US business.
Purvis was currently corporate vice president at Northrop Grumman business, where she led its enterprise services sector, responsible for global cyber security, operations and next generation digitisation.
As chief executive of QinetiQ US, she would be responsible for the complete operations of the business while transforming it into 'a world class provider of innovative defence and security solutions'.
Purvis also had held strategic, financial, engineering, operations and customer focused leadership positions within Lockheed Martin and Science Applications International Corporation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
