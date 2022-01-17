StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had agreed to acquired the Canadian assets of Teligent for $45.75 million.

The acquisition marked Hikma's expansion into Canada and included a portfolio of 25 sterile injectable products, three in-licenced ophthalmic products and a pipeline of seven additional products, four of which were approved by Health Canada, the company said.

The transaction was expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2022.


