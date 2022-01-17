StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy company Oxford Biomedica said chief executive John Dawson had signalled his intention to retire from the company.
Oxford Biomedica said it had initiated a formal search for a successor.
I am immensely proud of Oxford Biomedica's achievements, and will retire at the appropriate time,' said Dawson, who has been at the helm for more than 13 years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
