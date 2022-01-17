StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Micro Focus International said it had priced a €750 million and a $750 million senior secured term loan.
The five-year facilities would be used to fully refinance the company's existing Euro facility due June 2024 as well as partially refinance US facilities due June 2024.
Final pricing for the new 5-year facilities was 4.00% above EURIBOR at an original issue discount of 0.5% on the Euro denominated tranche, and 4.00% above SOFR and CSA at an original issue discount of 1.0% on the US dollar denominated tranche.
'Following the consummation of the transaction, the average maturity of Micro Focus's debt capital structure has been extended from 2.7 years to 3.6 years,' the company said.
The transaction was led by JP Morgan in conjunction with HSBC, Citi, Natwest, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.
In addition, Micro Focus said it had extended its revolving credit facilities by 18 months to December 2026, on substantially the same terms as before.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
