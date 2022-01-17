StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said the biologics license application for their breast cancer drug had been accepted and granted priority review in the US.
Enhertu was an antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
'The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is during the second quarter of 2022,' the company said.
'This review across geographies and the Priority Review in the US as part of Project Orbis is so important because it speaks to the transformative potential of Enhertu based on the unprecedented progression-free survival benefit in this setting,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.