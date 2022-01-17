StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said the biologics license application for their breast cancer drug had been accepted and granted priority review in the US.

Enhertu was an antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

'The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is during the second quarter of 2022,' the company said.

'This review across geographies and the Priority Review in the US as part of Project Orbis is so important because it speaks to the transformative potential of Enhertu based on the unprecedented progression-free survival benefit in this setting,' it added.


