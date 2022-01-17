StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow reported a rise in revenue in the third quarter ended 31 December 2021 as rising rent prices helped offset increased capacity.
Closing occupancy for all stores was 85.5%, an increase of 2.9% from 82.6% last year.
Like-for-like closing occupancy was 86.9%, an increase of 1.5% from the same time last year.
Closing net achieved rent per square foot for all stores was £29.41, an increase of 11% from the same time last year, with average rate up 11% on the same quarter last year.
The company opened its new store in Hayes, West London on 17 January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
