StockMarketWire.com - Shipping company Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to sell the containership Patience for $19.4 million and acquire a handysize bulker for $23.8 million.
The divestment of Patience would produce a realised net internal rate of return of about 23%, the company said.
Patience was acquired in March 2018 for $11 million as one its second pair of investments.
The acquired handysize bulker, meanwhile, had fixed-rate time charter of 18-24 months producing a net yield over 15%.
