StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Victoria said a planned £150 million investment in the company by Koch Equity Development had been completed following shareholder approval last week.
'Alongside the group's existing financial resources, this capital will be carefully deployed to support Victoria's acquisition-led growth whilst maintaining the board's long-expressed leverage policy,' Victoria said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.