StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Tavistock Investments said it had agreed to acquire independent financial advisory company Morgan Financial for £3.7 million from Corimar Asset Management Fund.
Morgans, with offices in Bath and Cheltenham, was established in 1992 as a provider of financial planning and consultancy services to private and corporate clients.
It employed 10 financial advisers and had over 1,500 clients with an estimated £500 million of assets under advice.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
