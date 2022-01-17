StockMarketWire.com - Freight management group Xpediator said subsidiary Delamode International Logistics had signed a lease for a distribution warehouse in Roosendaal, the Netherlands.

A 10-year lease was signed for the 180,000 square foot storage, fulfilment and distribution warehous.

Occupation of the site would commence from March 2023, once construction including a significant solar element, had been completed.

Xpediator said it also had agreed to take 6,500 pallet spaces in a partner warehouse for 12 months also in Roosendaal, from March 2022 to meet existing demand, with the option to increase to 15,000 pallet spaces.

