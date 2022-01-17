StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company Tritax EuroBox said it had completed the acquisition of the land in Sweden and agreed to fund the development of a logistics asset for SEK 402 million.
The asset, situated adjacent to the development opportunity in Rosersberg in Sweden, was acquired by the company in September 2021.
The investment of SEK 402 million reflected a net initial yield of 4.0% based on the income from a 12 month target rental guarantee of SEK 16.4 million (€1.6 million) from completion of construction.
The development was being undertaken by Verdion, a European industrial and logistics real estate specialist.
Construction was due to commence in June 2022, with practical completion targeted in May 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
