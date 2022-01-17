StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketing firm The Pebble Group said its annual results would exceed current market expectations.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December would be at least £15 million, up from £9.8 million in 2020, but down from £15.2 million in 2019.
Revenue was seen rising to about £115 million, up from £82.4 million in 2020 and £107.2 million in 2019.
'We remain confident in delivering upon our strategy and look forward to updating stakeholders further on the announcement of our final results on 22 March 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
