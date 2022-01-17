StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Yourgene Health again upgraded its annual earnings guidance citing strong demand for services related to Covid-19.
Yourgene said its Covid-19 testing laboratory in Manchester had been deployed 'heavily' over the winter season to assist in the UK's response to the new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant.
In addition, the company's new Covid sequencing service had launched and was awarded a contract by the UK Health Security Agency.
'Having upgraded guidance in October 2021 and again in December 2021, the board believes that full-year revenues and adjusted EBITDA will exceed already upgraded market expectations,' Yourgene said.
'The company has already recorded year-to-date revenues sufficient to meet existing market expectations for the full year and expects, with a further strong contribution in the final quarter, to report full year revenues of at least £37 million, significantly above current market expectations of £29 million.'
'Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be at least 10%, which will deliver a substantial positive swing of over £5.5 million from the previous year's position.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.