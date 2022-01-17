StockMarketWire.com - Pizza stores and restaurants owner DP Poland warned on profit as growing input and stuff costs offset a rise in sales.
'[T]he group's profitability has suffered as a result of the growing inflationary pressure on food cost and increasing wages across Poland and therefore the board believes the profitability of the Group will be negatively impacted and will be behind market expectations [for the full year ended 31 December 2021,]' the company said.
The rising offset like-for-like system sales, which grew by 6% in 2021 compared to 2020.
'The challenges we have seen in 2021 from COVID-19, a tight labour market and rising inflation, may persist in 2022 but we have in place a series of strong mitigations and expect performance to continue improving,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
