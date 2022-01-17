StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery technology company Midatech Pharma said it had extended a research and development collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica originally announced last July.
Under the extended collaboration the company would focus on maximizing drug loading and optimizing in vitro duration of release for an undisclosed Janssen experimental molecule.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
